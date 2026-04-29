Opes Wealth Sells Its Entire FIXD Stake -- Is This $9.3 Million Bond ETF Exit A Signal?

Key Points

Opes Wealth Management fully exited its position in the First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) during the first quarter of 2026.

Opes sold 210,085 shares at an estimated trade value of $9.3 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

After the sale, FIXD now represents 0% of Opes' assets under management (AUM).

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Opes Wealth Management LLC sold its entire position in First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD), reducing its holdings by 210,085 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the trade was $9.3 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What else to know

Opes Wealth Management LLC fully exited FIXD, leaving the ETF at 0% of its 13F AUM post-trade, down from 1.5% the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $92.41 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FNDF: $34.93 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: CMF: $26.61 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: GILD: $23.64 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FNDB: $20.26 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, FIXD shares were trading at $43.73, up about 5% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 24 percentage points

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.4 billion Expense ratio 0.65% Dividend yield 4.64% 1-year return (as of 4/27/26) 5.23%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is a large-scale bond fund with $3.4 billion in assets under management.

Seeks to maximize long-term total return by investing at least 80% of assets in fixed income securities.

Emphasizes flexibility in sector allocation and duration positioning, aiming to capture income and capital appreciation opportunities across the bond market.

Targets both institutional and retail investors seeking diversified bond exposure paired with a competitive dividend yield.

What this transaction means for investors

When a fund fully exits a position, it can feel more dramatic than it is -- especially when that position represented just 1.5% of the portfolio to begin with. Context, as always, matters.

Fixed income has faced a challenging environment as interest rates remain elevated, and FIXD's 5.2% one-year return -- while positive -- has badly lagged the broader equity market. For a wealth manager like Opes, which now holds Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at nearly 16% of its portfolio, this sell suggests a continued conviction in equities over bonds at this stage of the market cycle.

That said, investors shouldn't read this as a blanket indictment of fixed income. FIXD's 4.6% annualized dividend yield remains genuinely attractive for income-focused investors, particularly those seeking to reduce equity risk or generate steady cash flow. The fund's flexible, multi-sector bond approach also gives it tools to adapt as the rate environment evolves.

For retail investors watching institutional moves, the key takeaway here is context: Opes Wealth runs a heavily equity-oriented book, so shedding a small fixed-income position looks less like a warning and more like a portfolio that was already leaning towards growth -- and simply decided to lean further in that direction.

Bottom line: The broader fixed income market has had a tough run against equities, and Opes Wealth's decision to exit FIXD looks like one more data point in that story.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.