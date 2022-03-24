Operations of medical tech firm IBA not affected by Ukraine conflict

March 24 (Reuters) - The main operations of Belgian medical technology company Ion Beam Applications IBAB.BR have not been materially affected by the conflict in Ukraine, the firm said in an earnings statement on Thursday.

The company, which makes machines that treat cancer using proton beams, said the early stage of the conflict meant definitive conclusions could not be made.

