Operations at Pemex's Tula refinery resumed two days ago after closure - source

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Operations at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Tula refinery resumed two days ago after a three-week closure due to rail and road blockades by protesters, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The refinery located just north of Mexico City in Hidalgo state is the country's second biggest.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

