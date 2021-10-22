US Markets
Operations at Pemex's Tula refinery resumed two days ago after closure - source

Operations at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Tula refinery resumed two days ago after a three-week closure due to rail and road blockades by protesters, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Operations at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Tula refinery resumed two days ago after a three-week closure due to rail and road blockades by protesters, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The refinery located just north of Mexico City in Hidalgo state is the country's second biggest.

