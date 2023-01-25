US Markets
Operations at Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery normal after storms

January 25, 2023 — 11:45 am EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.Nsaid operations at its Baytown, Texas refining and petrochemical complex were normal on Wednesday following severe storms including at least one tornado on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with plant operations said the 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery was operating at planned rates on Wednesday, but the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), a catalytic light ends unit and an alkylation unit were shut for an overhaul planned before the storms.

"There was no significant damage to our facilities at Baytown from the storm yesterday. Our systems at Baytown are safe and operations are normal," Exxon spokesperson Julie King said.

The 90,000-bpd FCC 2 is the smaller of two FCCs at the Baytown refinery. FCCs use a fine powder catalyst to convert gas oil to unfinished gasoline.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts into additives that boost octane in gasoline.

