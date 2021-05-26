World Markets

Operations at AngloGold Ashanti's Obusai remain suspended as search for worker continues

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday the ramp-up of production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana would be delayed, with operations remaining suspended after a miner went missing last week following a collapse of ground.

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Wednesday the ramp-up of production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana would be delayed, with operations remaining suspended after a miner went missing last week following a collapse of ground.

The firm said the search for the worker were ongoing. Obuasi produced 34,000 ounces between April and the suspension of underground mining activities on May 18.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana and Alison Williams)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Financial trends in Brazil

    Avenue Securities Founder & CEO Roberto Lee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss financial trends in Brazil.

    May 18, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular