Operations are normal at chipmaker SMIC's Shanghai plants - state media

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0981.HK said operations remain normal at its Shanghai factories, state media outlet China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The city of Shanghai is undergoing a two-stage lockdown over the course of nine days as the local asymptomatic COVID-19 case count surges.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

