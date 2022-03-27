Operations are normal at chipmaker SMIC's Shanghai plants - state media

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0981.HK said operations remain normal at its Shanghai factories, state media outlet China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The city of Shanghai is undergoing a two-stage lockdown over the course of nine days as the local asymptomatic COVID-19 case count surges.

