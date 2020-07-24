Opera’s Built-In Crypto Wallets Have 170K Monthly Active Users

Operaâs web browser is slowly amassing a following among those advocating for a decentralized internet, with 170,000 users now engaging with its built-in Ethereum, Tron and Bitcoin wallets every month.

Announcing crypto wallet usage numbers for the first time Friday, the longstanding Norwegian browser company gave some context to its two years-long courting of the Web 3, decentralized application (dapp) and distributed computing communities.Â Â

While the firm would not provide a breakdown of the numbers by blockchain network, Charles Hamel, head of crypto at Opera, said Ethereum is âby far the most popular.â

While the wallet engagement figures pale in comparison to Operaâs total monthly active user-base (about 360 million) theyâre not quite as far off from similar web-wallet products. MetaMask, a wallet browser extension provider, measured 192,000 monthly active users in May 2019.

Opera worked on Friday to woo yet more wallet users by announcing that decentralized application clearinghouse Dapp.com will now power its Web 3 app store.

U.K. users will now also be able to access the crypto top-up feature that Opera had previously rolled out in the U.S. and European markets. Fiat-to-crypto bridge company Ramp Instant will provide the U.K. service, Opera said.

