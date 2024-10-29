Opera sees 2024 revenue $470M-$473M, consensus $465.82M

Sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA $112M-$114M.
- Opera reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c vs. 19c last year
- Opera sees Q4 revenue $135M-$138M, consensus $133.39M
