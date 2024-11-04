News & Insights

Opera Proposes Share Consolidation to Simplify Structure

November 04, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Opera (OPRA) has released an update.

Opera Limited has announced a shareholder meeting to consider a share consolidation plan to simplify its share structure by merging two ordinary shares into one. This move, alongside an ADS ratio change, aims to resolve investor confusion without affecting ownership percentages or the value of ADSs on Nasdaq. The changes are expected to make it easier for investors to understand Opera’s financial metrics.

