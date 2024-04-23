Opera (OPRA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Opera Limited OPRA is slated to report its first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 25.



For the first quarter, OPRA expects revenues between $99 million and $101 million. The metric suggests a 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $100.6 million, indicating growth of 15.57% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days.



Opera’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 666.67%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Opera’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its strong demand in the browser segment with the continued focus on attracting high average revenue per user users, particularly through its successful Opera GX browser, a browser tailored for gamers.



Increasing demand for Opera Ads across e-commerce, gaming and other high-intent user interaction markets, owing to its targeting-based technical abilities for advertisers, are expected to have aided the company’s performance during the first quarter.



The company’s increasing investments in AI technology to enhance user experience and monetization opportunities are likely to have been a tailwind. The company’s integration of Aria, the browser AI, into the browsing experience to provide users with more efficient gains and personalized content is likely to have been a positive.



The launch of a new data center in Iceland, focused on AI infrastructure, is expected to have optimized costs and support the development of AI-related services in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Opera Limited has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks’ shares have returned 4.2% year to date. ANET is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.



DoorDash DASH has an Earnings ESP of +260.98% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



DoorDash’s shares have gained 28.7% year to date. DASH is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 1.



Amazon.com AMZN has an Earnings ESP of +11.66% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Amazon.com’s shares have gained 16.6% year to date. AMZN is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

