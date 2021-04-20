Opera (OPRA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Opera Ltd (Symbol: OPRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.78, changing hands as low as $9.35 per share. Opera Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPRA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.945 per share, with $13.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.