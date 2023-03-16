Opera Ltd - ADR Shares Close the Week 23.1% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Opera Ltd - ADR (OPRA) shares closed this week 23.1% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 60.6% year-to-date, up 85.3% over the past 12 months, and down 23.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $9.69 and as low as $8.50 this week.

Trading volume this week was 68.2% lower than the 10-day average and 59.6% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 508.6%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -1051.5%

