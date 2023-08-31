Opera Ltd - ADR (OPRA) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 20.66

The average one-year price target for Opera Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been revised to 20.66 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 18.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.25% from the latest reported closing price of 15.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opera Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 54.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRA is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.27% to 8,660K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,206K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,477K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 91.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 3,287.05% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 585K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 69.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 451.33% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 573K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 53.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 292.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 571K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 53.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 259.00% over the last quarter.

Opera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.

