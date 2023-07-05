Opera Ltd - ADR (OPRA) Price Target Increased by 19.35% to 18.87

The average one-year price target for Opera Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been revised to 18.87 / share. This is an increase of 19.35% from the prior estimate of 15.81 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.60% from the latest reported closing price of 23.47 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opera Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 44.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRA is 0.33%, an increase of 89.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 6,031K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRA is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,206K shares. No change in the last quarter.
RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 30.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 16.67% over the last quarter.
Roumell Asset Management holds 625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 43.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 3.27% over the last quarter.
J. Goldman & Co holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing a decrease of 235.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 60.31% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Opera Background Information
Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.
