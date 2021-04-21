Opera Limited's (NASDAQ:OPRA) Popularity With Investors Under Threat As Stock Sinks 25%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares have had a horrible month, losing 25% after a relatively good period beforehand. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 88% in the last year.

Even after such a large drop in price, Opera's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.5x might still make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Opera's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:OPRA Price Based on Past Earnings April 21st 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Opera's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Opera's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Opera's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 43%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 359% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 42% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 21%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Opera is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Opera's P/E

Opera's P/E hasn't come down all the way after its stock plunged. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Opera's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Opera you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

