Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed the latest trading day at $10.96, indicating a -1.17% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 17.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $112.2 million, showing a 16.55% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.64 of its industry.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.