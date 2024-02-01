Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed the latest trading day at $10.87, indicating a -1% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $112.2 million, indicating a 16.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.