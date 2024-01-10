Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) ended the recent trading session at $12.04, demonstrating a -0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.43% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $112.2 million, indicating a 16.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Currently, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.