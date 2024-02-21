Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed the latest trading day at $10.92, indicating a -0.55% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 33.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.2 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

