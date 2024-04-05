Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 17.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.6 million, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.73 per share and a revenue of $457.85 million, indicating changes of -60.75% and +15.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.57, so one might conclude that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA)

