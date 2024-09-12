Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OPRA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of OPRA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that OPRA could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider OPRA's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting OPRA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.