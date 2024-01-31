OpenText's Carbonite to pay $27.5 million to resolve investor lawsuit

By Nate Raymond

Jan 31 (Reuters) - OpenText Corp OTEX.TO has agreed to pay $27.5 million to resolve claims that the software provider Carbonite misled investors before its acquisition by the Canadian company by promoting a new, "super strong" data backup program that executives knew did not work.

The proposed settlement was disclosed in a filing in federal court in Boston on Wednesday. It would resolve a long-running securities class action lawsuit that predated OpenText's purchase of Massachusetts-based Carbonite in 2019.

David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, in a statement credited the lead plaintiff, Construction Industry and Laborers’ Joint Pension Trust, for helping secure an "excellent recovery" for investors.

OpenText's Carbonite did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which is subject to approval by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin.

James Carroll, a lawyer for the company at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Filed in 2019 before Carbonite's merger was announced, the lawsuit alleged that the company falsely touted to investors a “super strong” and “extremely competitive” data backup product called "Server VM Edition" that launched in October 2018.

The company said the product would allow businesses to recover virtual machine data from a single location.

But the lawsuit alleged that the product in fact never worked as intended and that it "never once successfully backed up a customer's data."

Carbonite eventually announced on July 25, 2019 that it was withdrawing the product from the market.

Its stock price fell more than 24% the next day, according to the lawsuit, which accused the company of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Sorokin initially dismissed the case. But the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed him in 2021, and Sorokin certified the case as class action in July.

The case is Luna v. Carbonite Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 19-cv-11662.

For investors: David Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

For Carbonite: James Carroll of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

