OpenText Reports Higher Profit And Revenue Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corporation (OTEX) on Wednesday reported an increase in both revenue and profit for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by growth in cloud services and operating efficiency.

The company reported $1.29 billion in total revenue, 1.5 percent more than $1.27 billion during the same period last year.

Compared to $84 million in the previous year, net income increased by 74 percent to $147 million. The earnings per share increased from $0.32 to $0.58.

Compared to the previous year's quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased to $467 million from $444 million.

OTEX closed Wednesday's trading at $38.02, up $0.83 or 2.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.