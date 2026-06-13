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OpenText Doubles Ireland Investment With EUR 105 Mln Commitment And 400 New Jobs

June 13, 2026 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OpenText (OTEX, OTEX.TO) has announced a 105 million euros investment that will create 400 new jobs across its sites in Ireland over the next three years. This commitment doubles the company's investment in the country and will significantly expand its capabilities in agentic AI, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud, and digital operations to support economies and public sectors across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The expanded European operations will enhance regional capacity for organisations operating in highly regulated and mission-critical environments. This includes those requiring greater control over data governance, cyber resilience, and cloud deployment models.

The investment forms part of OpenText's cloud-of-choice strategy, which aims to provide clients with the flexibility to operate across hybrid public cloud, private cloud, and sovereign cloud environments, tailored to their operational, regulatory, and security requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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