OPEN's August Rally Fueled by Meme-Stock Mania and Investor Backing

In August, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s OPEN stock has experienced a dramatic surge fueled by a renewed wave of speculative enthusiasm and endorsements from high-profile investors. A significant catalyst has been crypto investor Anthony Pompliano, who publicly revealed he had taken a large position in the stock. The stock has risen 31.5% so far in August.

The company has shifted to an agent-led model, boosting listing conversions fivefold and doubling customer engagement compared to its traditional process. Rolled out in second-quarter 2025, the model emphasizes agent collaboration, improved tools and training. In July, Opendoor launched the Key Agent iOS app for better home assessments and Cash Plus, a hybrid product offering instant cash options and profit potential. Both initiatives aim to diversify revenue, reduce capital intensity and enhance margin stability.

Additionally, long-time bullish backer and hedge fund manager Eric Jackson, whose July commentary had sparked the meme-stock rally, further intensified attention by announcing his intent to join Opendoor’s board and push out CEO Carrie Wheeler. These developments have fanned speculation, driving trading volume and momentum. Throughout 2025, Opendoor has been among the market's most volatile stories, largely propelled by meme-stock dynamics rather than underlying fundamentals. In July, the share price skyrocketed, peaking with gains of more than 245% by month’s end. The stock peaked last month, hitting $3.21 on July 21. It subsequently tumbled more than 40% following second-quarter earnings miss and muted guidance. The dramatic post-earnings decline underscored the fragility of the stock’s momentum.

OPEN is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Year to date, OPEN’s stocks have soared 51.2% against its Zacks Peer Group’s decline of 3.4%. Twilio Inc. TWLO and Toast, Inc. TOST, two of its competitors from the same space, have declined 5.9% and advanced 21.7%, respectively, in the same period. Twilio also carries a #4, while Toast has a #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

In summary, the August surge for Opendoor reflects an overlay of renewed meme-stock speculation, high-profile investor involvement and potential impending corporate governance changes. Throughout 2025, Opendoor’s performance has been defined by explosive, sentiment-driven rallies followed by sharp corrections, reinforcing the notion that its stock remains extremely speculative, with dramatic price swings overshadowing steady fundamentals.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.