OpenLearning Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

OpenLearning Ltd. reported a robust 19% year-on-year increase in SaaS platform revenue for Q3 2024, driven by global growth and new product launches like Course Magic and The Uni Guide. The company also saw a 15% rise in average revenue per customer thanks to increased utilization of AI tools, while fiscal discipline helped decrease cash outflows by 19%. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of over 15% annual SaaS ARR growth, highlighting the company’s consistent expansion.

