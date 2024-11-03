OpenLearning Ltd. Innovates Education with AI-Powered Platform

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.

OpenLearning Ltd. is revolutionizing higher education with its next-generation learning management system, powered by generative AI. By enhancing educational outcomes while reducing costs, the platform offers various learning options such as online qualifications and micro-credentials. This innovative approach promises to transform educational economics and boost institutional profitability.

