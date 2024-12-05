News & Insights

OpenLearning Ltd. Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

December 05, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement related to a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the company releases the announcement or until normal trading resumes on December 10, 2024. This move is in line with the company’s efforts to manage its disclosure obligations effectively.

