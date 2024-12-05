OpenLearning Ltd. Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement related to a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the company releases the announcement or until normal trading resumes on December 10, 2024. This move is in line with the company’s efforts to manage its disclosure obligations effectively.

For further insights into AU:OLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.