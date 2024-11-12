News & Insights

OpenLearning Initiates Trading Halt Amid ASX Inquiry

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to address a formal inquiry from the Australian Securities Exchange regarding a price query. The halt will be in place until November 15, 2024, or until the company releases its response. This move is aimed at managing the company’s continuous disclosure obligations.

