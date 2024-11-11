News & Insights

OpenLearning Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 11, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.

OpenLearning Ltd.’s director, Matthew Reede, has increased his indirect interest in the company with the acquisition of 188,419 ordinary fully paid shares through Euphrates Capital Pty Ltd. This move comes as Reede maintains his direct holding of 1,000,000 ordinary shares and 1,000,000 unlisted options. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.015 each, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

