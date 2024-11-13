OpenLearning Addresses ASX Query on Stock Price Surge

OpenLearning Ltd. (AU:OLL) has released an update.
OpenLearning Limited has addressed a recent inquiry from the ASX concerning a notable rise in its stock price, stating it is unaware of any undisclosed information that might explain the trading activity. The company pointed to its latest quarterly report highlighting growth in SaaS ARR and positive results from new AI products as potential factors. OLL confirmed compliance with ASX regulations and maintained that all necessary disclosures have been made.
