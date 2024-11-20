Openlane price target raised to $23 from $21 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Openlane (KAR) to $23 from $21 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after meeting with management. Despite a tough off-lease maturities backdrop in 2025, Openlane continues to see potential for flat year-over-year commercial units with the first half of 2025 potentially lower, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the foundation for multi-year earnings growth at Openlane.
