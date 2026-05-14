OPENLANE (OPLN) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 39.59

The average one-year price target for OPENLANE (NYSE:OPLN) has been revised to $39.59 / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of $34.55 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from the latest reported closing price of $35.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPENLANE. This is an decrease of 230 owner(s) or 43.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPLN is 0.12%, an increase of 40.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.31% to 111,222K shares. The put/call ratio of OPLN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,416K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,393K shares , representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPLN by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,089K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,780K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,522K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPLN by 48.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,122K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPLN by 7.17% over the last quarter.

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