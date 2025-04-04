OPENLANE (KAR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of OPENLANE Inc. (Symbol: KAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.61, changing hands as low as $17.44 per share. OPENLANE Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.44 per share, with $22.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.70.

