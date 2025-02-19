OPENLANE Issues FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR), issued an outlook for the full year 2025.

The company now expects income from continuing operations of $100 million to $114 million, income from continuing operations per share of $0.38 to $0.48 and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share of $0.90 to $1.00.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $290 million and $310 million for the full year 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.