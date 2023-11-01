OPENLANE, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR):

Earnings: $12.7 million in Q3 vs. -$5.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, OPENLANE, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $416.3 million in Q3 vs. $393.0 million in the same period last year.

