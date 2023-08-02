OPENLANE, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR):

Earnings: -$193.8 million in Q2 vs. $210.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.87 in Q2 vs. $1.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, OPENLANE, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.8 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $416.9 million in Q2 vs. $384.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.70

