OPENLANE, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.9 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $18.5 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OPENLANE, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $460.1 million from $429.9 million last year.

OPENLANE, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.9 Mln. vs. $18.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $460.1 Mln vs. $429.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.00

