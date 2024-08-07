OPENLANE, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR):

Earnings: $10.7 million in Q2 vs. -$193.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$1.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, OPENLANE, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.7 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $431.8 million in Q2 vs. $416.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.