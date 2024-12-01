Opening Day: Pony AI shares climb 19% after IPO

Shares of driverless tech company Pony AI opened for trading on Wednesday and jumped as much as 19% after the U.S. IPO. The company sold 20M ADS in the offering for $13 per ADS to raise $260M.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LATEST IPOS AND DIRECT LISTINGS:

Pony AI (PONY) opened on November 27 at $15. The China-based company identifies itself as “a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility.” Pony AI had priced its initial public offering of 20M American depositary shares, or “ADSs,” each representing one Class A ordinary share of the company, at a price to the public of $13 per ADS.

Brazil Potash (GRO) opened on November 27 at $12.40. Brazil Potash is an exploration and development company with a potash mining project, the “Autazes Project,” located in the state of Amazonas, Brazil. The deal size was cut to 2M shares of common stock from 4.25M shares of common stock and priced at the bottom of the $15.00-$18.00 range.

BrilliA (BRIA) opened on November 27 at $4. The company had priced its initial public offering of an aggregate of 2.5M Class A ordinary shares, all of which are being offered by the company, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. BrilliA says it has “evolved from an Original Design Manufacturer into a comprehensive one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies’ intimate apparel brands,” managing sales and customer relationships with “expertise in handling sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain to logistic management as well as quality control of products manufactured by independent third party manufacturing facilities for their customers worldwide.”

Wing Yip Food (WYHG) opened on November 26 at $4.00. The meat product processing company through its operating subsidiaries in mainland China had priced its initial public offering of 2.050M American depositary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per ADS.

Creative Global Tech (CGTL) opened on November 26 at $4.29. The Hong Kong-based company sourcing and reselling recycled consumer electronic devices said it intends to use the proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and to expand the wholesale business and develop a wholesale auction market, expand its retail business, expand into strategic overseas markets, and build a repair and refurbishment factory.

RECENT SPAC IPOS:

Venu Holding (VENU) opened on November 27 at $10. The blank check company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of its business operations, further development of company services, business promotion activities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including general market expansion and due diligence efforts to explore the opening of new restaurant, entertainment, and music venues.

FACT II Acquisition (FACT) opened on November 26 at $9.97. The blank check company intends to focus its search on a target business with a “management team who has demonstrated clear operating expertise over the past two years, with a focus on growing revenues, while operating with demonstrated control over operating costs and preservation of cash.”

END OF THE WEEK PERFORMANCE:

Pony AI – $13.02;

Brazil Potash – $13.10;

BrilliA – $3.92;

Wing Yip Food – $3.93;

Creative Global Tech – $3.72.

UPCOMING IPOS: Upcoming IPO and direct listings expected include Infinity Natural Resources (INR), Basel Medical Group (BMGL), EPWK Holdings (EPWK), Fast Track Group (FTRK), Rivus, and ShipBob.

Click here to see upcoming IPO calendar on TipRanks.

Infinity Natural Resources filed for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The company intends to list its Class A common stock on the NYSE under the symbol “INR.” Infinity Natural Resources is an independent exploration & production company “dedicated to the Appalachian region.”

Basel Medical Group filed for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BMGL.” Cathay Securities is serving as the underwriter on the deal. Basel is a healthcare provider across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

EPWK Holdings filed an initial public offering of 2.75M Class A ordinary shares. The company expects the initial public offering price will be between $4.00-$6.00 per Class A ordinary share, and has applied to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “EPWK”.

Fast Track Group filed for an initial public offering of 3M ordinary shares. It is currently estimated that the initial public offering price per share will be between $4.00-$5.00. The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FTRK.”

ShipBob has selected JPMorgan (JPM) to lead its planned listing, Bloomberg’s Amy Or, Gillian Tan, and Ryan Gould report, citing people familiar with the situation. The Chicago-based ecommerce fulfillment service provider has also chosen Citigorup (C) as part of the syndicate, the authors say. An initial public offering could occur as soon as later this year and could value the company at $4B, the authors note.

Rivus Pharmaceuticals, a drug developer focused on obesity treatments, is considering a US initial public offering as soon as 2024, Bloomberg’s Bailey Lipschultz reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is working with banks on a listing, said the people. Rivus, which counts RA Capital Management among its investors, may target raising more than $25M, one of the people said.

Opening Day” is The Fly’s recurring series of stories on the latest initial public offerings, their performance, and upcoming IPOs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WYHG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.