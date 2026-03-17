Is Opendoor's Product Revamp Expanding Its Addressable Market?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is reshaping its product to reach a wider set of home sellers while reducing risk exposure. The company is moving away from a fixed, one-size-fits-all model to a more flexible structure. Sellers can now choose how much cash to receive upfront, with fees adjusting accordingly. This approach allows the company to cater to different seller needs, including those who may not require full upfront liquidity.



Opendoor also introduced a capital-light option, Cash Plus, which enables sellers to retain more price exposure while it earns fees with lower capital at risk. This shift helps the company serve customers who were previously outside its core model, supporting a broader addressable market.



Another key change is the expansion of geographic coverage. The product is now available to nearly all homeowners across the United States, compared with a much smaller share earlier. This expansion significantly increases the pool of potential customers.



Technology is playing a central role in this transition. The company launched a self-assessment tool where sellers can submit property details without in-person visits. This improves efficiency and allows Opendoor to handle higher volumes without increasing costs.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company saw stronger demand trends, with increased acquisition activity and improved resale velocity. These improvements suggest that the revamped product is gaining traction. Overall, the product revamp is helping the company expand its reach, improve efficiency and reduce risk. Continued execution will remain key to sustaining this momentum.

Opendoor’s Competitive Landscape: Zillow & Offerpad

Opendoor’s market expansion efforts come amid rising competition from Zillow Group ZG and Offerpad Solutions OPAD, both of which are adapting to the same evolving housing landscape.



Zillow Group remains a major industry force and continues to influence digital real estate activity through large consumer traffic and the Premier Agent network. Although it stepped away from the iBuying model, Zillow Group still plays a key role in shaping online home search and data-driven discovery. This dynamic continues to push Opendoor to stand out through faster transactions and technology-based pricing models.



Offerpad Solutions remains another direct participant in the iBuying space. The company operates with a more focused and localized strategy compared with Opendoor’s broader national scale. Offerpad Solutions has also been concentrating on improving pricing spreads and maintaining tighter operational control. These efforts reflect a broader industry focus on efficiency and disciplined growth as companies adjust to changing housing conditions.

OPEN Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have lost 47.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 25.4%.



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OPEN’s Six-Month Price Performance

From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.01, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.92.

P/S (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed to 12 cents in the past 30 days, as shown below. Also, the estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago loss of 26 cents per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPEN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.