Opendoor's Cohort Metrics Jump 3x: Is It 2.0 Changing the Narrative?

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s OPEN first-quarter 2026 results highlighted meaningful improvement in the performance of its newer home acquisition cohorts, suggesting that the company’s “Opendoor 2.0” operating model may be gaining traction after several difficult years for the iBuying industry.



The improvement has largely been driven by the company’s “Faster” strategy, which focuses on shortening the time between home acquisition and resale. By reducing holding periods, OPEN is lowering exposure to housing market volatility, financing costs and pricing risk. The strategy is already showing results, as margins for core cash products declined only 90 basis points between the initial 10% of sales and the 80% sell-through mark in the first quarter of 2026, compared with more than 260 basis points of erosion during the same period last year.



The company attributed the stronger cohort performance to a strategic shift away from relying heavily on home-price forecasting and toward optimizing resale velocity, inventory quality and pricing discipline. Management highlighted the new approach as a “velocity OS,” where the focus is on moving homes faster to reduce market exposure and holding costs rather than betting on future housing appreciation.



The operational improvements are also showing up in broader metrics. Fourth-quarter 2025 and January 2026 cohorts reportedly delivered the best combination of margin stability, resale velocity and profitability in company history outside the pandemic-era housing boom. Contribution margin improved to 4.4% in the first quarter from 1.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a sequential improvement of 340 basis points. Margins have also improved every month since September 2025. Meanwhile, homes held on the market for more than 120 days dropped sharply to 10% from 51% over the past two quarters, reflecting a significantly healthier inventory profile.



Importantly, these gains are occurring despite elevated mortgage rates and softer housing demand. Management stressed that the turnaround is not dependent on macro improvement but rather on operational efficiency, AI-enabled underwriting and faster execution. With acquisition contracts reaching their highest level since 2022 and contribution margins improving steadily, investors may increasingly view Opendoor 2.0 as more than just a restructuring narrative.

Opendoor’s Competitive Landscape: Zillow & Offerpad

Opendoor’s improving cohort performance also reflects a broader competitive shift toward faster execution, tighter pricing discipline and more efficient inventory management across real estate technology platforms. Zillow Group, Inc.’s Z strategy represents the most significant departure from the principal-risk model. Rather than focusing on the narrow margins of home flipping, Zillow is building a "Housing Super App" designed to capture service fees across the entire moving journey. First-quarter 2026 results show this ecosystem approach is yielding high-margin growth, with total revenues up 18% and specialized sectors like Rentals and Mortgages surging by 31% and 131%.



Another key competitor, Offerpad Technologies Inc. OPAD, meanwhile, continues to operate as a direct principal competitor to OPEN but at a much more localized and specialized scale. OPAD’s narrative for 2026 is centered on a drastic "cost-out" initiative, having successfully reduced fixed operating expenses from a peak of $80 million per quarter to just $12.5 million. Offerpad is focused on reaching profitability through sheer efficiency and its "Direct to Plus" strategy.

OPEN’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have lost 42.4% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index.

OPEN’s Six-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, OPEN stock trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.83, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.68.



P/S (F12M)



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OPEN’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 reflect losses per share of 12 cents and 2 cents, respectively. The 2026 estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, while the 2027 estimate has widened over the same period. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth of 53.9% and 89%, respectively.



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OPEN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.