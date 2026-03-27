Opendoor vs. Offerpad: Which iBuying Stock Looks More Compelling Now?

The U.S. housing market remains constrained, with affordability pressures, limited inventory and slower transaction activity shaping buyer and seller behavior. This environment has increased friction in home sales, pushing digital platforms to focus more on efficiency, liquidity and flexible solutions rather than pure volume growth. At the same time, improving pricing visibility and gradual stabilization are creating a setup where disciplined operators can scale more effectively.



Against this backdrop, Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN and Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD are repositioning their businesses beyond the traditional iBuying model. Opendoor is advancing its Opendoor 2.0 framework with a focus on product innovation, pricing precision and faster transaction cycles. Offerpad is building a multi-solution platform that combines direct home purchases, marketplace transactions and fee-based services to improve conversion and capital efficiency. Both Opendoor and Offerpad are leveraging AI, machine learning and data-driven decision systems to enhance underwriting, optimize pricing and deliver more flexible selling options.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Opendoor Stock

Opendoor is strengthening its position in the iBuying market. The company refines its platform under the Opendoor 2.0 model. OPEN is focusing on better pricing accuracy, improved home selection and stronger resale execution to enhance unit economics. Early results from the October 2025 acquisition cohort indicate progress, with the group delivering the highest contribution margins for an October cohort in the company’s history, supported by more efficient resale systems and data-driven pricing decisions.



The company is also scaling acquisition activity to rebuild inventory and drive platform growth. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Opendoor purchased 1,706 homes, reflecting a 46% increase sequentially. This marks a shift from the earlier low-volume strategy, with the company targeting nearly 6,000 acquisitions per quarter by the end of 2026. Alongside this, product expansion, such as broader rollout of Opendoor Checkout and wider geographic coverage, is helping increase market reach and improve customer engagement.



However, near-term performance remains impacted by the transition of legacy inventory acquired under the previous operating model. The company continues to work through older homes while scaling new acquisitions under the updated strategy, which is leading to uneven contribution margins during this transition phase.



Looking ahead, Opendoor is expected to benefit from improved resale velocity and stronger platform efficiency. Homes held for more than 120 days declined from 51% to 33% sequentially, while newer cohorts are turning faster. With continued scaling, better pricing discipline and improving turnover rates, the company is positioning itself for more stable margins and long-term growth.

The Case for Offerpad Stock

Offerpad is strengthening its position in the iBuying and real estate solutions market by evolving into a multi-solution platform. The company is focusing on disciplined capital deployment, pricing precision and conversion efficiency to improve returns. This shift allows Offerpad to address seller needs beyond a single cash offer, positioning the platform as a broader liquidity solution across different transaction pathways.



The company is building growth through its integrated platform, which includes cash offers, a marketplace, brokerage services and renovation capabilities. Marketplace transactions increased approximately 60% year over year in 2025, while RENOVATE, which is a fee-based B2B service, generated $27 million in revenues, up around 50% year over year. At the same time, improved pricing segmentation, better conversion infrastructure and stronger buyer demand are supporting momentum, with signed contracts increasing 102% from November through January.



However, near-term performance remained impacted by a cautious operating approach, as the company deliberately slowed acquisition activity and tightened underwriting standards in response to market volatility. This strategy, along with lower transaction volumes and affordability pressures in the housing market, weighed on revenues, which declined 34.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Looking ahead, Offerpad is expected to benefit from improving market stability, stronger conversion across its platform and disciplined scaling of transactions. The company is targeting approximately 1,000 transactions per quarter as it exits 2026, supported by operating leverage, a lower cost base and expanding product offerings. This positions the company for a return to profitability.

Price Performance & Valuation of OPEN & OPAD

As witnessed from the chart below, in the past six months, Opendoor and Offerpad’s shares have declined sharply, with the former falling around 40.2% and the latter dropping nearly 84.5%. The weakness reflects continued pressure on the iBuying model, as both companies navigate housing market uncertainty, affordability constraints and elevated interest rates, which have impacted transaction volumes and pricing dynamics.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The decline also highlights ongoing concerns around profitability, as both companies continue to invest in scaling operations while managing inventory risk and margin volatility. Transition-related challenges, cautious acquisition strategies and uneven demand trends have further weighed on investor sentiment, leading to significant underperformance over the recent period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation underscores the market’s differing expectations. On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, OPEN trades at 0.94X, a substantial premium to OPAD’s 0.06X.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends of OPEN & OPAD

Earnings revisions provide additional insight into momentum. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opendoor’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed to 12 cents from 15 cents.

OPEN’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Offerpad’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at 72 cents.

OPAD's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which iBuying Stock Has the Edge Now?

Opendoor and Offerpad are both navigating a challenging housing market, where affordability constraints, lower transaction volumes and pricing uncertainty continue to impact the iBuying model. Offerpad is building a broader multi-solution platform and improving conversion, while Opendoor is focusing on refining its iBuying model through better pricing, faster resale cycles and improved unit economics.



Opendoor appears to be gaining stronger momentum, supported by improving resale velocity, better pricing precision and positive earnings estimate revisions. Offerpad, while making progress on platform expansion and cost control, continues to face pressure from lower volumes and a weaker earnings outlook, reflecting a more gradual recovery path.



With Opendoor carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Offerpad a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), the former appears to be the relatively better stock at this time, supported by improving operational trends, stronger estimate revisions and a clearer path toward stable growth.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.