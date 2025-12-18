Opendoor vs. Offerpad: Which iBuyer Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

The iBuyer model, using technology to deliver fast, cash-based home transactions, has endured one of the most challenging housing cycles in decades. Rising mortgage rates, constrained mobility and pricing volatility have tested balance sheets, pricing engines and operational discipline across the sector. Yet, as signs of stabilization emerge in the U.S. housing market, investors are once again evaluating which platforms are best positioned to survive and scale into the next phase.



Opendoor Technologies OPEN and Offerpad Solutions OPAD stand out as the two pure-play, publicly traded iBuyers still operating at a national scale. Both leverage proprietary pricing algorithms, centralized renovation workflows and digital customer funnels to reduce friction in residential real estate transactions. Both have also been forced to pivot, cutting costs, tightening buy boxes and rethinking growth strategies after the 2022-2024 housing downturn.



With housing transaction volumes showing early signs of recovery and investor sentiment diverging sharply between the two stocks, the comparison has become increasingly relevant. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Opendoor Stock

Opendoor is undergoing one of the most aggressive strategic resets in the iBuyer space. Under new CEO Kaz Nejatian, the company has repositioned itself explicitly as a software- and AI-driven marketplace, moving away from the slower, capital-heavy operating model that defined its earlier years. Management has emphasized speed, flow economics and automation rather than directional bets on home prices, likening Opendoor’s future role to a market maker rather than a proprietary trader.



Operationally, Opendoor’s third-quarter 2025 results reflect the early stages of this reboot. Revenues of $915 million declined year over year due to intentionally reduced acquisition volumes earlier in the cycle, but gross margin remained relatively stable at 7.2%, underscoring tighter pricing discipline and improved resale execution. Importantly, inventory was nearly halved year over year, reducing balance sheet risk while clearing legacy homes acquired under less favorable market conditions.



The strategic opportunity for Opendoor lies in its ability to scale transactions rapidly without proportionate increases in fixed costs. Management highlighted a sharp acceleration in acquisition velocity driven by AI-based home assessments, automated inspections and streamlined pricing workflows, cutting underwriting timelines from hours to minutes. This has already enabled Opendoor to nearly double weekly home purchase contracts within weeks of launching Opendoor 2.0.



Beyond transactions, Opendoor is expanding its monetization surface through integrated services such as digital checkout, buyer financing, warranties and trade-in programs for homebuilders. These initiatives aim to lift revenue per customer while reducing reliance on spread expansion —an approach that previously exacerbated adverse selection risks.



Governance and shareholder alignment have also become differentiators. Opendoor’s recently announced tradable warrant dividend ties management upside directly to share-price performance while providing existing shareholders with immediate optionality, a rare structure in public markets that reinforces confidence in long-term execution.



Still, risks remain. Opendoor is materially larger and more complex than Offerpad, with higher absolute losses and exposure to national housing volatility. Near-term contribution margins remain pressured as older inventory clears, and execution risk around scaling AI-driven workflows remains nontrivial.

The Case for Offerpad Stock

Offerpad represents a more conservative, but increasingly resilient, iBuyer model. Rather than pursuing national scale at all costs, the company has deliberately pivoted toward capital efficiency, inventory discipline and asset-light services, aiming to generate steadier margins through diversified revenue streams.



In the third quarter of 2025, Offerpad generated $132.7 million in revenues while selling 367 homes, with a gross margin of 7% and adjusted EBITDA loss improving sequentially to $4.6 million. While volumes remain well below prior-cycle peaks, the company has significantly reduced operating expenses — down nearly 38% year over year — demonstrating structural cost improvements rather than temporary cuts.



Offerpad’s strategic strength lies in its four-pillar ecosystem — Cash Offer, HomePro (agent-assisted listings), Renovate (B2B renovation services) and Direct+ (institutional buyer marketplace). Renovate delivered a record $8.5 million in quarterly revenues, highlighting growing demand from institutional and investor partners for predictable, scalable renovation solutions. These asset-light services require less capital deployment while generating recurring, higher-margin fee income.



Management has also emphasized disciplined inventory turnover and selective acquisitions, prioritizing contribution profit over volume. With total liquidity exceeding $75 million and a lean balance sheet, Offerpad retains flexibility to scale as housing conditions improve without materially increasing financial risk.



However, Offerpad’s challenges are equally clear. Revenues remain sharply below historical levels, and the company’s smaller scale limits operating leverage relative to Opendoor. Growth is likely to be steadier rather than explosive, and Offerpad lacks the same level of platform optionality in adjacent consumer services. These dynamics help explain why OPAD trades at distressed valuation levels despite operational progress.



Still, Offerpad’s comparatively stable execution and improving cost structure reflect a more balanced risk-reward profile in the near term.

Recent Share Price Trends

The divergence in investor sentiment between the two stocks has been dramatic. Opendoor shares have surged 282.5% year to date, vastly outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector (up 24.5%) and the S&P 500 (up 17.7%), as investors respond to the Opendoor 2.0 turnaround narrative and improving operating momentum.



By contrast, Offerpad shares have declined 48.1% year to date, reflecting lingering concerns around scale, liquidity and long-term growth potential. OPAD has lagged the broader market despite incremental improvements in margins and cash management.

Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How the Market Is Pricing Each Stock

Valuation underscores the market’s differing expectations. On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, OPEN trades at 0.96X, a substantial premium to OPAD’s 0.09X.



Opendoor’s premium reflects investor willingness to pay for optionality tied to software leverage, transaction velocity and long-term marketplace economics. Meanwhile, Offerpad’s deeply discounted multiple prices in limited growth and execution risk, but also embeds a significant margin of safety should asset-light services gain traction.

Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Outlook and Estimate Revisions

Earnings revisions provide additional insight into momentum. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opendoor’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed to 13 cents from 24 cents, while 2026 revenues are projected to grow 17.1%. For 2025, Opendoor is expected to post a 23-cent loss per share, reflecting continued but moderating losses.

OPEN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Offerpad has also seen modest estimate improvements, with its 2026 loss per share narrowing to 61 cents from 68 cents and 2026 revenues projected to witness growth of 10.9%.

OPAD Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Opendoor and Offerpad offer leveraged exposure to a recovery in U.S. housing transactions, but the risk-reward profiles are meaningfully different.



In a stabilizing housing market, Offerpad — a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company — emerges as the clear survivor with superior risk-adjusted upside. OPAD's asset-light ecosystem, spanning Cash Offer, HomePro, Renovate, and Direct+, delivers steady, high-margin fee income, structural cost cuts (opex down 38% year over year) and a fortress balance sheet (more than $75 million liquidity). Trading at a distressed 0.09X forward 12-month P/S, it embeds a massive margin of safety amid improving EBITDA and disciplined inventory turns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Opendoor, despite AI-driven velocity and a 282% YTD surge (0.96X P/S), carries outsized execution risks from its complex scale, legacy inventory drag and pressured margins. Earnings revisions favor both, but OPAD's conservative pivot promises a steadier path to profitability. Investors should hold OPAD for asymmetric recovery potential and sell OPEN to lock in gains before volatility tests the turnaround narrative. OPEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

