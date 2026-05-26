Opendoor Tumbles 22% YTD: Should Investors Sell the Stock Now?

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN have plunged 22.3% in the year-to-date period, trailing the Zacks Internet – Software industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and even the S&P 500. On Monday, the stock closed at $4.53, below its 52-week high of $10.87 but well above the 52-week low of 51 cents. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.

OPEN Stock Underperforms the Industry & the Market



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The company operates in a difficult housing environment marked by elevated mortgage rates, weaker affordability and softer housing demand. Although the company is seeing operational improvement under the Opendoor 2.0 model, the path toward profitability still depends on sustaining faster inventory turnover, stronger contribution margins and continued acquisition growth in a volatile market. Despite recent operational progress, elevated housing-market risks and an unproven long-term profitability profile raise concerns, making OPEN stock a risky bet for now. Here’s why it may be prudent for investors to sell the stock.

Elevated Mortgage Rates Pressure Opendoor’s Demand Trends

Opendoor faces pressure from elevated mortgage rates and weaker affordability conditions across the housing market. Management stated that mortgage rates remain “far too high,” while housing listings stay elevated, creating a difficult environment for housing demand and resale activity.



The difficult macro backdrop creates ongoing risk for OPEN’s resale margins and inventory performance. Higher mortgage rates reduce affordability for homebuyers, which can slow transaction activity and increase the risk of longer holding periods. Although resale velocity has improved under Opendoor 2.0, sustained weakness in housing demand could pressure acquisition economics and profitability targets.

OPEN’s Profitability Targets Rely on Consistent Execution

Opendoor targets adjusted net income profitability on a forward 12-month basis by the end of 2026, but management also indicated that it still has “a lot left to prove.” The company stated that proof of the new operating model will require “more time, more reps, more shifts,” suggesting that recent improvements are still at an early stage.



The profitability outlook also depends on maintaining strong acquisition growth, faster resale velocity and stable contribution margins simultaneously. Management identified several metrics that could signal operational weakness, including slower acquisition growth, weaker cohort margins and rising inventory aging. Any deterioration across these areas could place additional pressure on profitability expectations over the coming quarters.

Opendoor’s New Growth Products Remain Early Stage

The company is expanding products such as Opendoor Mortgage and Cash Now, More Later, but both initiatives remain early-stage businesses. Management stated that the company does not yet fully understand how the mortgage platform will perform across varying market conditions and home-price categories. Opendoor also keeps adjusting the Cash Now, More Later product to balance customer economics and platform profitability.



These offerings are expected to support platform growth and customer expansion, but execution risks remain elevated while the products evolve. If customer adoption weakens, margins deteriorate or operational complexity increases, these initiatives may not generate the expected long-term financial benefits.

Seasonal Housing Trends Could Pressure OPEN’s Margins

Seasonality remains an important risk factor for Opendoor’s operating performance. Management stated that days on market typically increase during the second half of the year, while margins generally compress during the fourth quarter. Acquisition activity is also adjusted around seasonal resale demand trends.



The seasonal slowdown creates additional inventory and pricing risk for the business. Longer resale cycles can increase holding costs, reduce pricing flexibility and pressure contribution margins. Although inventory health improved during the quarter, maintaining faster turnover rates may become more difficult if housing demand weakens further or market conditions deteriorate.

Competitive Landscape of Opendoor

The recent decline in Opendoor stock also needs to be assessed alongside how key peers are navigating the same housing and technology environment. Zillow Group Z remains a major industry force and continues to influence digital real estate activity through large consumer traffic and the Premier Agent network. Although it stepped away from the iBuying model, Zillow Group still plays a key role in shaping online home search and data-driven discovery. This dynamic continues to push Opendoor to stand out through faster transactions and technology-based pricing models.



Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD remains another direct participant in the iBuying space. The company operates with a more focused and localized strategy compared with Opendoor’s broader national scale. Offerpad Solutions has also been concentrating on improving pricing spreads and maintaining tighter operational control. These efforts reflect a broader industry focus on efficiency and disciplined growth as companies adjust to changing housing conditions.

OPEN Stock’s Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.84, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.79. Conversely, industry players, such as Zillow Group and Offerpad Solutions, have P/S multiples of 2.66 and 0.08, respectively.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of OPEN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 53.9%. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



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Conclusion: Sell Opendoor Stock for Now

The company is making operational improvements under its Opendoor 2.0 strategy, particularly in inventory management, resale velocity and acquisition growth. However, the business still operates in a highly uncertain housing environment where elevated mortgage rates, affordability pressure and seasonal demand swings continue to create risks for margins and long-term profitability. At the same time, several newer growth initiatives remain in the early stages and still need to prove scalability across different market conditions.



The company’s turnaround strategy also remains heavily dependent on flawless execution. Any slowdown in acquisition growth, deterioration in inventory turnover or renewed margin pressure could weigh on financial performance and investor sentiment. It is prudent for investors to exit investment from this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock for now and consider re-evaluating once the margin trajectory stabilizes, as the company still needs to demonstrate more consistent profitability and sustained margin improvement.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.