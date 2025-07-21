Opendoor Technologies Stock (OPEN) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) have centered around a notable surge in the stock price, with some posts highlighting a breakout and significant volume increases. There’s buzz around the company’s strategic pivot from an asset-heavy model to a more agent-assisted, low-risk approach, which some believe could improve profitability by reducing holding costs. The chatter reflects a renewed retail interest, with speculation driving momentum.

However, not all sentiments are optimistic, as several voices on X caution against the rally, pointing out that fundamental improvements in the company remain unclear. Concerns linger over whether this uptick is purely speculative, with some describing recent buyers as potential bagholders due to high sell volume. The debate continues to unfold as investors weigh the risks and rewards of this volatile stock.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Opendoor Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Opendoor Technologies insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,232,401 shares for an estimated $1,003,034 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 239,107 shares for an estimated $201,124.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Opendoor Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of Opendoor Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Opendoor Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OPEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OPEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.4.

Here are some recent targets:

Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $1.2 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $1.55 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $1.4 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.