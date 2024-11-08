Opendoor Technologies price target lowered to $2.50 from $3.25 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) to $2.50 from $3.25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after “solid” Q3 results. JMP told investors guidance for Q4 was softer than expected on the top line, though adjusted EBITDA guidance was largely in line with expectations.

