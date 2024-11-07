Opendoor Technologies options imply 17.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.2%, or 32c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.4%.

