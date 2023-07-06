Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 3.08

The average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) has been revised to 3.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 2.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.31% from the latest reported closing price of 4.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.08%, a decrease of 81.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.22% to 383,123K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 33,537K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,436K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 24,553K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,513K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 38.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,082K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 30.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,342K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 13,839K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,629K shares, representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

