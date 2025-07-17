Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Opinions on Activist Investor Rally

Recent discussions on X about Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) have been buzzing with activity, largely driven by a meme-driven rally sparked by activist investor interest. Many users are highlighting a significant surge in the stock price, with some noting gains of over 80% in a short period, attributing the momentum to increased buying pressure and optimism around potential operational improvements. However, cautionary voices are also present, pointing out high sell volume and questioning whether the rally reflects any fundamental change in the company’s outlook.

The volatility of OPEN has captured attention, with some on X expressing hope for sustained upward trends and technical breakouts, while others warn of potential exit liquidity traps for latecomers. This polarized conversation reflects the high stakes and speculative nature of the current market sentiment surrounding the real estate tech company. As the stock continues to trend, the debate over its long-term prospects remains a hot topic among retail investors and market watchers alike.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Opendoor Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Opendoor Technologies insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,232,401 shares for an estimated $1,003,034 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 221,856 shares for an estimated $183,817.

Opendoor Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of Opendoor Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Opendoor Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OPEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OPEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.4.

Here are some recent targets:

Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $1.2 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $1.55 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $1.4 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

